CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Chinatown community is standing up to hate crimes against Asian Americans. Neighbors held a rally calling for justice at their local library Sunday. Now the family of a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight two months ago says they still can’t understand why anyone would hurt him. The killing of 71-year-old Woon Sing Tse is still fresh for the Tse family. The son said his mother is afraid to leave the house alone. “My mother can’te ven walk outside by herself like she used to,” William Tse said. “She’s stuck at home.” William said his mother’s perception of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO