Olympic court: Valieva will testify in doping case hearing

The coaching team surrounding Kamila Valieva has come under fierce scrutiny after the 15-year-old Russian figure skater was engulfed by a doping controversy at the Beijing Olympics -- and none more so than Eteri Tutberidze. After it was confirmed Friday that Valieva had failed a drugs test and could be kicked out of the Games, the hashtag "shame on Tutberidze" began trending on Twitter in Russia. Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said that "an investigation has been initiated into the athlete's staff". It did not name the 47-year-old Tutberidze and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on her behalf, but it brings renewed focus on the notoriously strict methods of a coach who has trained up a team of brilliant young skaters tasked with winning gold in Beijing.

