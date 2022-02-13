ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic court: Valieva will testify in doping case hearing

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Figure skater Kamila Valieva will testify by video at an appeal hearing Sunday that will...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Olympics#Marquee#Ap#Russian
AFP

'Snow Queen': Valieva's coach under scrutiny in Olympic doping scandal

The coaching team surrounding Kamila Valieva has come under fierce scrutiny after the 15-year-old Russian figure skater was engulfed by a doping controversy at the Beijing Olympics -- and none more so than Eteri Tutberidze. After it was confirmed Friday that Valieva had failed a drugs test and could be kicked out of the Games, the hashtag "shame on Tutberidze" began trending on Twitter in Russia. Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said that "an investigation has been initiated into the athlete's staff". It did not name the 47-year-old Tutberidze and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on her behalf, but it brings renewed focus on the notoriously strict methods of a coach who has trained up a team of brilliant young skaters tasked with winning gold in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Palladium

Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing...
SPORTS
International Business Times

Olympics - Coach Defends Skater Valieva, CAS To Hold Sunday Hearing On Case

The Russian coach of the 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in an Olympic doping scandal broke her silence to defend Kamila Valieva on Saturday, while the sport's highest court said it would hold a hearing on Valieva's Winter Games future on Sunday. Coach Eteri Tutberidze said she was certain Valieva was...
SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

At Winter Olympics, virus fight waged with worker sacrifices

BEIJING (AP) — In her mind, Cathy Chen pictures a scene that she herself says could be drawn from a TV drama: Falling into the arms of her husband after long months apart, when he meets her off the plane from Beijing. Scooping up their two young daughters and squeezing them tight.
WORLD
Herald-Palladium

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Doping, harassment and ineptitude at Olympics

The biggest questions at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday hardly centered on who would win the six gold medals up for grabs. Not with the fate of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva still undecided. Will the Russian be allowed to compete after testing positive for a banned substance? Can the ROC really keep the gold she helped win in the team event?
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy