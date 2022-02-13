ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

By The Associated Press
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) -- Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60 on Saturday night. Schofield converted a three-point play with 17...

