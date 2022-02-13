ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to fund

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the...

U.S. Department of State

Houthi Terrorist Attack in Saudi Arabia

The United States condemns the terrorist attack by the Houthis today that struck the commercial airport in Abha, Saudi Arabia, injuring at least a dozen innocent civilians. We wish the victims a full recovery. Repeated attacks of the last several weeks have harmed civilians and civilian infrastructure and undermine international efforts for a peaceful solution to the Yemen conflict and threaten the more than 70,000 U.S. citizens living in Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have pursued a dangerous pattern of increasingly obstructive and aggressive actions against Yemenis, Yemen’s neighbors, and the international community. As President Biden reiterated in his call to King Salman yesterday, the United States is firmly committed to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
State
California State
CNBC

Saudi Arabia and UAE could ease oil market volatility, IEA says

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two oil producers with the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide. "These risks, which have broad economic implications, could be reduced if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Saudi Aramco revives talks with Chinese partners for refinery project

The refinery is planned to be built in China’s northeastern province of Liaoning. Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco has revived negotiations with Chinese partners to build a refining and petrochemicals complex in the Asian country, reported Bloomberg. The new complex is planned to be built in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

China increases Middle East investment as US backs out of region

A new report found that China has stepped up investment in the Middle East, using energy and construction contracts to increase its influence in the region. The report released Wednesday by the Green Finance & Development Center at Shanghai's Fudan University looked at China’s investment in its long-running Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to recreate the Silk Road for the modern age.
FOREIGN POLICY
rigzone.com

Saudi Aramco Buys Aker BP's Shares In Cognite

Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Saudia Arabia’s energy giant Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Cognite, an industrial software innovation firm, said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aramco#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#British#Newcastle United#Lucid Motors Inc
Seekingalpha.com

Saudi Aramco eyes $50B stake sale in fresh share listing - WSJ

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is planning to list more shares, with an ambition to sell as much as a $50B stake, which at current valuations would comprise 2.5% of the company, the Wall Street Journal reports. Aramco executives have held talks internally and with outside advisers about selling additional shares on...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
World Bank Blogs

Is Saudi Arabia entering a "Great Reshuffle"?

This article was originally published by Brookings Institute here. In many developed countries, the pandemic has caused seismic shifts in labor markets. What started as an increasing shortage of workers in a few industries has soon become the "Great Resignation": a record number of workers not returning to their jobs after the initial lockdowns. More recently, evidence came to light that these workers are not necessarily leaving the labor market altogether. Rather, they are re-assessing their career paths, changing sectors, looking for jobs with more responsibilities, starting businesses, or freelancing. This is leading to worker shortages as workers are moving around in the labor market seeking better opportunities. What these high-income countries are observing is not so much the great resignation but rather "The Great Reshuffle".
MIDDLE EAST
go955.com

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

OSLO (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP , Cognite said on Wednesday. Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalisation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. “Cognite has...
WORLD
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is Ratcheting Up the Middle East’s Arms Race

New evidence has surfaced that China is assisting Saudi Arabia in building a ballistic missile program. Although initial reports about the program emerged in 2019, the Saudi capability to successfully launch missiles had remained uncertain. We now have the “first unambiguous evidence,” researchers at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told CNN, that China is helping Riyadh to develop such advancements.
MIDDLE EAST
gamingideology.com

“Saudi Arabia” application on Huawei AppGallery

Saudi Arabian Airlines announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Investment Company, according to which the official application of the national air carrier “SAUDIA” will be included in the AppGallery as the official application distribution platform for Huawei, in the part of his journey towards digital transformation.
CELL PHONES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian stocks fall, oil prices rise on Ukraine invasion fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo's benchmark index fell by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.6%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also retreated. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500...
WORLD

