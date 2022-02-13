ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Siriano's latest show part matrix, bygone times

 1 day ago

Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week runway show was part space age, part centuries gone by...

crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Sydney Sweeney Chose This Chic Dress For Her First Late-Night Appearance

For Sydney Sweeney's first-ever late-night talk show appearance, she did what she does best: exuded elegance in a classy designer dress. On Wednesday, the "Euphoria" actress stopped by "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to talk all things East Highland High School, her love for vintage cars, and so much more. While Sweeney was chatting about restoring a 1969 Ford Bronco and how costar Alexa Demie accidentally broke her toe, our eyes were admittedly glued to her black-and-white bra-top dress from Christian Siriano's pre-fall 2022 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Project Runway Finale Recap: Did the Right Designer Win Season 19?

Four strong, diverse designers remained atop Thursday’s Project Runway finale, and all that stood between them and victory was a little thing called New York Fashion Week. The two-hour season ender began with Christian Siriano visiting each of the remaining contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina and Shantall Lacayo — for a sneak peek at their final collections, as well as to dispense his last pearls of wisdom. He warned Lacayo against experimenting with 1980s Easter colors during his trip to Miami; he encouraged Sereal through her designer’s block in Houston; he received a metaphorical tour of Mexico City from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

What to Expect From New York Fashion Week

After weeks of planning, emailing, and Zooming, here’s what we at Vogue Runway know about the fall 2022 season in New York: It will be unlike any before. With smaller shows, tighter COVID precautions, and big names missing from the official calendar, New York Fashion Week feels on shaky footing. Or maybe not....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Christian Siriano
Hannah Waddingham
Drew Barrymore
Vogue Magazine

The Complete New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 Schedule

The indoor mask mandates have finally lifted and just in time for New York Fashion Week. Like last season, the shows will be smaller (to ensure safe social distancing), and major headliners like Tom Ford have pulled out from their official time slots on the CFDA calendar due to COVID-19. But the week will still be as busy as ever, with six days of back-to-back appointments, shows, and screenings.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Salamanca Press

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy walked Sergio Hudson's New York Fashion Week runway. Hudson's vibrant, outlandish collection was safari-inspired with a cheeky twist and a nod to the vibrant hues favored by the Ndebeles of southern Africa. (Feb. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
#New York Fashion Week#Ap Archive
E! News

Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. Zendaya is winning the fashion game. For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Does Dog Walk Chic

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Molly Dickson has worked hard to shape Sydney Sweeney’s youthful yet sophisticated style. Under Dickson’s guidance, Sweeney has delivered a series of looks that emulate the wardrobe of her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, including head-turning pieces from Hermès, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent.
PETS
Salamanca Press

New York Fashion Week returns with immersive experience

NYFW prepares for another season of shows during pandemic with an added experience newly opened to the public (Feb. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/56a81614e8b147e1b3240dc93ab0d724.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler

The Surrealist aesthetic of Swiss artist Meret Oppenheim was an inspiration for Proenza Schouler’s latest collection, a series of eclectic silhouettes and flowing designs displayed at a downtown Manhattan art center on Friday afternoon.Kicking off a New York Fashion Week that will feature live runway shows but still has some top designers sitting it out due to the ongoing pandemic, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez offered their guests live string music, to a composition by the Queens-based musician Eartheater, as they displayed exaggerated forms often focused on the waist, with voluminous garments coming together at the center to wrap...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Slip Dresses Are the Spring 2022 Trend You Can Start Wearing Now, According to Celebrity Stylists

As a millennial, I can actually remember a time when slips were worn underneath dresses. They weren't meant to be fashionable — they were functional, worn like an insurance policy so dresses (or skirts) made from clingy materials could hang properly. Slips were also worn under sheer garments for coverage, or like shapewear to create a smoother look. Then, there were slips that were considered lingerie — the star of the show only behind closed doors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezooreport.com

Don't Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Much like the underpinnings of a couture dress, a designer’s creative process can be just as beautiful and intriguing as the final product. Ahead of the first day of New York Fashion Week on Friday, designers gave WWD exclusive access into the making of their garments — a first look before first looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

