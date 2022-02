Tiger Woods was spotted filming brand new Bridgestone Golf content over the weekend as speculation mounts over when he will be returning to the PGA Tour. Woods, 46, was on hand with his golf ball manufacturer to help them film some new advertorial and content around Woods' new TOUR B XS golf ball that he used in his last competitive tournament at the PNC Championship (when finishing second with his son Charlie Woods) in December.

