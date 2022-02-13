Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for Lunch with Their Friends

An entire generation of Disney fans has grown up listening to the tunes of the Jonas Brothers. The Jonas Brothers– composed of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas– wrote several popular hits that appeared on Disney Channel all throughout the 2000s. The group ended up having their own Disney show, Jonas L.A., which lasted for two seasons and, on top of that, they were featured in two incredibly popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, alongside Demi Lovato. Quickly, The Jonas Brothers ended up joining the main Disney crew, which included stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) and Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), and more.
