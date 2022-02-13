ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for Lunch with Their Friends

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner are hanging out with friends!. The 32-year-old singer and the 25-year-old actress stepped out for lunch with friends on Saturday afternoon...

HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Eminem Shirt On Date Night With Joe Jonas At The Super Bowl

Sophie Turner proved she’s a true Slim Shady super fan, rocking an Eminem sweatshirt as she arrived at Super Bowl LVI with hubby Joe Jonas. They say “wear your colors on your chest,” and Sophie Turner did just that at Super Bowl LVI, if who she wanted to rep was one of this year’s iconic halftime show performers. Sophie arrived at the big game alongside husband Joe Jonas rocking a T-shirt with Eminem‘s face on it. She topped the look off with a styling gold chain with a lock pendant and patchwork pants for her date night at the big game.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Joe Jonas
hot96.com

Joe Jonas teases new music from DNCE

DNCE is back after a four-year break, promises frontman Joe Jonas. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the “Cake By the Ocean” singer revealed he was inspired to make new music when filming the upcoming Korean War movie ﻿Devotion﻿. “I felt so inspired by what a beautiful city I was in and some of the music I heard when I was there,” Joe said, and created a new album perfect for his dance-rock band, DNCE.
MUSIC
B100

Joe Jonas Teases ‘New Era,’ Announces Return Of DNCE

The Jonas Brothers member took to social media to announce he is working on several different projects and dubbed this time his "new era." "It's go time," the 32-year-old singer wrote alongside a video via TikTok. "There's so many different projects in the works that I can't wait to start telling you all about."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Sophie Turner Nails Cali-Cool In One Of The UK’s Buzziest Exports

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sophie Turner brought a slice of the UK to Los Angeles this week. The Game of Thrones actor was spotted shopping with her...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step Out#Time#Dnce
b975.com

Music Notes: Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas and more

Ariana Grande proved she does her own makeup, and her fans are shook. When doing an Instagram tutorial about how she perfects her signature look — aka the long cat-eye — Ari free-hands her inky black eyeliner with two simple strokes and zero mistakes. Fans say the tutorial gives them hope that they, too, will be able to get on Ariana’s level.
THEATER & DANCE
austinnews.net

Dane DeHaan, Sophie Turner to team up for crime thriller 'Wardriver'

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Actor Dane DeHaan, who was recently cast in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', will be teaming up with Sophie Turner to lead the upcoming crime thriller 'Wardriver'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this project is a splashy new addition to Berlin's virtual European Film Market (EFM). Written...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take Daughter Willa, 1, On A Family Hike In LA — Photo

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took their one-year-old Willa for a hike as she was adorably strapped to her dad’s back. Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 25, proved they’re the most precious parents ever while taking their one-year-old daughter Willa for a hike in LA on Monday, Feb. 7. Sophie sported a beige hoodie sweatshirt and sweatpants while holding a tiny pink blanket in case baby Willa got cold and a black purse that likely carried all the essentials. The actress also had her long locks slicked back in a ponytail and secured it with a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Joe Jonas Teases ‘It’s Go Time’ on a ‘New Era’ of Music: ‘There’s So Many Different Projects’

Joe Jonas has a few surprises up his sleeve. On Sunday night (Feb. 6), the Jonas Brothers singer spilled the tea on plans for new music he has coming down the pipeline. “It’s go time,” the middle JoBro wrote with a smiling devil emoji as a teaser featuring his new music plays over top of the clip. “There’s so many different projects in the works that I can’t wait to start telling you all about. I’ve had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family & friends and now I’m ready to get back to it.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Joe Jonas Sets DNCE Comeback After 4-Year Break: New Music Is ‘Really Happy’

Break’s over! DNCE is officially back after four years on hiatus, and singer Joe Jonas opened up about their big comeback. The 32-year-old first announced new music from DNCE on Monday, February 7. “Ready for more @dnce? 😈 So excited to start sharing the new stuff we’ve been working on including #DancingFeet with @kygomusic!!” he shared via Instagram.
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Jonas Brothers Remove Music From Streaming Platforms Amid Joe’s DNCE Reunion

An entire generation of Disney fans has grown up listening to the tunes of the Jonas Brothers. The Jonas Brothers– composed of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas– wrote several popular hits that appeared on Disney Channel all throughout the 2000s. The group ended up having their own Disney show, Jonas L.A., which lasted for two seasons and, on top of that, they were featured in two incredibly popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, alongside Demi Lovato. Quickly, The Jonas Brothers ended up joining the main Disney crew, which included stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) and Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), and more.
MUSIC
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Broke Up–We’re So Surprised!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once an iconic Hollywood couple, but since news broke earlier this month that the pair had split after 16 years together, fans were left wondering what went wrong. The pair, who met through a mutual friend back in 2004, shared a beautiful love story after revealing “we have been together from the day that we met,” but now sources close to the couple are sharing what really led to the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES

