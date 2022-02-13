Girl Scouts of Colorado experiencing cookie supply problems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many girl scout troops across Colorado experienced a delay in getting the amount of cookies they ordered when selling season began on February 6th. The issue lies with supply chain problems and severe weather that has hit Colorado in recent weeks.

According to Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark, their bakery told them in January that they would be substantially short on a new variety, Adventurefuls. However, many other flavors also didn't make it to troops on time.

"About twenty four hours before a big delivery pick up, we were notified that five trucks carrying about 17,000 cases of cookies of different varieties to us were impacted by weather and poor road conditions," Clark said.

Clark says Girl Scouts across Colorado currently have 3.5 million boxes of cookies, ahead of the 3.2 million they sold last year, but some are still without.

Milan Rapo, who has a scout in Walsenburg, wrote in to KRDO saying, "Out of over 200 boxes she sold they only sent her 31 boxes to give out."

In recent years, troops could simply order more cases when supplies ran out. However this year, that won't be the case.

"They do have an opportunity in a normal year to order additional on top of that. This year that probably isn't going to happen, so hopefully troops did order enough to get most of the way there," Clark said.

The reason troops across the state may order small initially is because whatever they don't sell, they have to pay for out of pocket. Additionally, a majority of Girl Scout funding comes from their cookie sales during the five week selling period. This could hurt their ability to fund trips, programs, and activities in future months.

Its a multi-faceted problem that Clark says could be a learning lesson for each girl scout.

"We are looking at this as another entrepreneurial lesson. The impact of supply chain shortages, labor shortages or even weather that it can have on a business," Clark said. "It really is a learning opportunity for our girls and we just hope that customers will still seek them out and buy cookies and again try a new variety if you can't find your favorite."

If you like Girl Scout cookies, Clark recommends getting them now while the majority of troops still have supplies.

