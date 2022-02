Selection Sunday is one month away, and college basketball's elite group is set at the moment. Gonzaga, Auburn, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor all look like no-doubt Final Four contenders and have stayed near the top of the rankings in the last month. Duke and Purdue have shown flashes that keep them in that conversation, too. But there is still plenty of room for teams to join that top tier. Texas Tech, Illinois, Villanova, Wisconsin, UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan State are certainly teams who fit that bill. Houston could be another one, but the Cougars have had some really nasty injury luck.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO