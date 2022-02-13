Custom-made blades give speedskaters a competitive edge

If you know me, you know I’m constantly swiping my credit card—and ruining my New Year’s resolution to “actually save money this year”—any time I spot some dope gear. I’m a hobby guy, whether it be biking or homebrewing, and I’ve always been a sucker for shiny new gadgets and nice-to-have accessories. I’ve also always been into food, whether it be writing for MUNCHIES back in the day or trying to elevate some of the “dishes” I told myself were “acceptable things to eat” during my college years. And, like a lot of folks, I picked up cooking more seriously during the pandemic, and quickly found out that all the knives I thought were sharp were actually just long, dull spoons. At first, I bought a big knife block set, since I was a rube, but eventually realized that I, a person who lives with one roommate who doesn't cook, do not need six serrated steak knives.

