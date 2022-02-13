ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom-made blades give speedskaters a competitive edge

 1 day ago
BEIJING, China — It takes athleticism, skill and lots of hard work to be the best in Olympic speedskating. But even the world's best athletes need an edge. U.S. Speedskating High Performance Director Shane Domer said athletes do a lot of work on the ice to be the best in the...

