Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to sovereign fund

By JON GAMBRELL
 1 day ago
Saudi Arabia Aramco FILE - Saudi stock market officials watch the stock market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (Amr Nabil)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed's vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United. The fund also is part of the prince's Neom project along the Red Sea coast.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said. That will include creating private-sector jobs in the kingdom, it added.

Saudi Arabia has reaped the benefits of a spike in oil prices after the coronavirus pandemic crashed prices at one point into negative territory, but it also sees the growing worldwide concern over climate change being fueled by burning fossil fuels. Prince Mohammed's plans hope to see that oil wealth pay to create jobs for the kingdom's youth to pivot away from oil over time.

The Public Investment Fund also has invested in the electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors Inc. of Newark, California.

The fund did not immediately acknowledge what its plans for the stock would be and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service last week said the fund's assets had grown to $412 billion in 2020, up from $152 billion in 2015.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with some 94% of the company. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. long has served as both the main economic engine in the kingdom and the main source of funds for its ruling Al Saud royal family.

Saudi Arabia offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019. That listing made Aramco one of the world's most-valued companies alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Aramco stock closed slightly down Sunday to 37.05 Saudi riyals, or $9.87, a share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
California State
kaspersky.com

A big LEAP for Saudi Arabia.

My first international business trip of the year was as modest as it could get – with just a single port of call. But that port of call was sunny Riyadh, which sure made a welcome change to the sub-zero temperatures and daily snow that’s been falling in Moscow since November!…
WORLD
worldoil.com

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco raises oil prices as crude surges

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe after crude’s surge to almost $95 a barrel. State firm Saudi Aramco increased all grades for its main market of Asia in March. The company raised its key Arab Light oil for the region by 60 cents from February to $2.80 per barrel above the benchmark it uses. That was largely in line with traders’ expectations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aramco#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#British#Newcastle United#Lucid Motors Inc
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

HSBC names Lim as CEO of Hong Kong business

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

BAI Extends European Footprint with Expansion into Italy

BAI Communications (BAI), a global communications infrastructure provider, recently announced the next phase in its international growth strategy with its expansion into Italy in collaboration with key local industry executives, to bring neutral host connected infrastructure solutions to one of Europe's fast-growing telecommunications markets. BAI Italia marks the company's first...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Teams up With Thought Machine in Digital Push

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo has picked Thought Machine to power a new digital bank it is setting up and will also invest in the British banking software provider, Intesa said on Monday. Under a four-year strategy it unveiled on Feb. 4, Intesa said it would launch Isybank,...
BUSINESS
World stocks, Wall St. futures sink on Ukraine anxiety

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. In premarket trading in New York, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%. Frankfurt...
STOCKS
Asian stocks fall, oil prices rise on Ukraine invasion fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo's benchmark index fell by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.6%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also retreated. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500...
WORLD
Business Insider

African banking tycoon Tony Elumelu shares his Top 7 rules for success

He's an economist by training, a visionary entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He's the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Tony Elumelu is a Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for...
ECONOMY
