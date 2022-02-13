ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Derrick Jones Jr. Playing Through Pain for Shorthanded Bulls

By Rob Schaefer
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJones Jr. determined to play through pain for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Derrick Jones Jr. was so close he could almost taste it. A knee hyperextension suffered early in the Chicago Bulls' Jan. 12 loss to the Brooklyn Nets had sidelined him two weeks. But a return was...

NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Confident in Bulls' Standing After Trade Deadline

LaVine confident in Bulls’ standing after deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine has never been one to concern himself with front office affairs. He does his job as a player. They do their job as executives. So it should surprise no one that he spent a...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ biggest mistake at 2022 NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls went into the 2022 NBA trade deadline with a 34-21 record, which has them near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are also still dealing with a number of long-term injuries to Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr., which have set the team back of late after a surprisingly hot start to the season.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. returns Saturday against Thunder

The original timetable for Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr.’s recovery from injury hasn’t changed. When Jones fractured his right index finger Jan. 25 — just as he was set to return from a bone bruise in his knee — the Bulls said it would take six to eight weeks to heal.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Thunder preview and open thread: Chicago aims for 3rd straight win in Derrick Jones Jr.’s return

Saturday night, your Chicago Bulls hope to keep cooking as they host the lottery-bound Oklahoma City Thunder. Friday night, spurred by great offensive turns from five of their healthy (ish) top six players, the Bulls beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122 to claim their second consecutive victory and move to a 35-21 record in the crowded East.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Returns Early From Fractured Finger

Derrick Jones Jr. returns early from fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' long road to making their roster whole took a step forward on Saturday. Derrick Jones Jr. — who began the day listed "out" for a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Sources: Bulls’ LaVine to see specialist for knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday’s All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine making worrisome decision amid knee problems

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls received some concerning news when they learned that Zach LaVine will go to Los Angeles to visit a specialist about his knee issue. LaVine has been suffering from knee stiffness, according to sources, but still intends to participate in the All-Star Game. This isn’t great...
NBA
NBC Chicago

5 Buyout Candidates for Bulls to Explore After Idle Trade Deadline

5 buyout candidates for Bulls to explore post-deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls stood pat at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean their roster is set in stone. The buyout market remains as an avenue to pursue reinforcements, however marginal. Yes, there will be...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

The San Antonio Spurs are four days removed from perhaps the busiest trade deadline in the franchise history. Despite the rapid shuffling of players, San Antonio is riding a two-game winning streak as they head into the Windy City for their second date with the Chicago Bulls this season. The...
NBA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) available on Saturday

Chicago Bulls small forward Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones Jr. will return to the court after the Bulls' forward was sidelined since January with a right finger fracture. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 533.3 minutes this season,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls odds and best bets

These are two teams that are looking to break playoff droughts this season. The Timberwolves are generally a laughingstock, but they have actually made the playoffs more recently than the Bulls. I had to look it up to be sure ... it is true. Chicago made their big trade last...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Derrick Jones Jr. is Surprisingly Listed as Questionable for Tonight’s Bulls Game vs. Thunder (UPDATE: HE’S AVAILABLE!)

In a pretty shocking turn of events, the Chicago Bulls have listed Derrick Jones Jr. as questionable for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The versatile forward has been sidelined since January 12th when he suffered a knee injury just seconds into a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, while rehabbing, a fluke accident caused him to break his finger while at the Advocate Center. The Bulls initially gave Jones Jr. a 6-8 week recovery timeline, and he is only nearing the three-week mark.
NBA
bleachernation.com

An Awesome Offense, A Better Bench, LaVine is Questionable, and Other Bulls Bullets

Put Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr. on the sideline, and I’d still pick this Chicago Bulls offense to hang with anyone in the league. I know we all expected the Bulls to be a bucket-getting monster before the season got underway, but that doesn’t make watching it any less special, especially when Javonte Green and Coby White are adding 20+ points apiece. The second half against the Timberwolves was a true offensive clinic. We watched Nikola Vucevic grab 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter while Zach LaVine scored 8 of his 12 points. Those two then passed the torch to DeMar DeRozan and Coby White, who combined for 28 points in the 4th quarter to lead the team to a 42-point final frame. It was a sight to see.
NBA
