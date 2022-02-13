ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

N. Carolina police shoot person trying to run over officer

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Police officers shot and seriously wounded a car driver after authorities say he hit the officers with his vehicle. Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper told...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother ‘kidnapped’ from home in front of children and shot dead in SUV, police say

Police in Indiana have released footage of an alleged suspect in the death of a mother who was shot after a kidnapping. The woman was found fatally wounded from a shooting at an address near Faifax Avenue on Saturday evening, and not far from her own home in Fort Wayne. Police found her body with apparent gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a property four blocks away.As WANE News reported on Sunday, the Fort Wayne police department believes the mother of two was “kidnapped from her home and murdered in her vehicle”.A suspect who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
New Pittsburgh Courier

Police Fatally Shoot Sleeping Black Man During No-Knock Warrant Raid

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a 22-year-old Black man early Wednesday morning (February 2) after barging into a home to execute a no-knock warrant. Body camera footage of the shooting shows officers opening fire on the man, Amir Locke, within 10 seconds of entering the home. The clip shows Locke was still underneath a blanket when a member of the Minneapolis SWAT team –– identified by local news outlets as Mark Hanneman –– killed him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Miami Herald

Man accused of stealing police car found 2 months later — in clothes dryer, AL cops say

The two-month search for a man accused of stealing a city police car came to an odd end in Alabama, where deputies found their suspect hiding in a clothes dryer. Tyler James Freeman, 23, of Decatur, was arrested Feb. 3 at a home in Hartselle, which is about 10 miles southeast of where the patrol car went missing, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Feb. 8 news release. He was unarmed, officials said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Roper
classiccountry1070.com

Police identify person of interest in northwest Wichita shooting

Officials say at least one person of interest has been identified in a shooting that happened in northwest Wichita. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 21st and Maize Rd. around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Wichita Fire Department personnel were at the Dillon’s store at that location when...
WICHITA, KS
Miami Herald

Two charged months after burned bodies with gunshots found inside SUV, Alabama cops say

Two men have been arrested in the deaths of three men whose remains were found in a burned SUV on the side of a wooded county road in Alabama. Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28, from Motevallo and Abraham Pena Perez, 27, from Alabaster on Thursday, Jan. 27. Both men were charged with three counts of murder, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#N Carolina#Mount Holly Police
Fox News

Florida police officer fired for using stun gun on man who was 'not physically resisting,' chief says

A Florida police officer was fired after he used a stun gun on a compliant suspect, rather than following de-escalation protocols, officials said. St. Petersburg Police Officer Matthew Cavinder was relieved of his duties after he used a stun gun on a suspect, violating the department's protocols, an internal investigation found. During an arrest on June 21, 2021, the suspect was "not physically resisting," when Cavinder used his stun gun, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Thursday, Fox 13 of Tampa Bay reported.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WJCL

South Carolina cop arrested following deadly officer-involved shooting

A police officer in South Carolina has been arrested following a deadly shooting, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED officials said Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter. Dollard was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Wednesday, SLED...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxygen

Death Penalty Sought For Man Accused Of Gunning Down 5-Year-Old Neighbor Who Was Riding His Bike In Front Of Home

Prosecutors in North Carolina are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting his 5-year-old neighbor. The Wilson County district attorney’s office announced that they will pursue capital punishment for Darius Sessoms, 26, who is accused of murdering Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020, the Charlotte Observer reports. A judge still has to sign off on that; the next hearing has been set for April.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy