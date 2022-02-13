ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver

Newark police arrested one of their own for allegedly committing a sex crime against an Uber driver.

Karon Bell, 23, is facing a fourth-degree criminal sexual contact charge.

The victim says the officer, who was off-duty at the time, committed the sex crime while she was driving for Uber back in December.

The victim also says that Bell did identify himself as an officer.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

Bell is due in court at the end of February.

