The junior forward was overdue for a big outing and had one of his best overall performances in a West Coast Conference game this season. Timme, who scored 13 points in each of GU’s last three games, had 13 by the 7-minute mark of the first half and 15 at halftime to finish with a game-high 25 on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. Timme, who made his first 3-pointer since a Jan. 29 game against Portland, also pulled down eight rebounds and was one of GU’s top distributors, dishing out five assists.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO