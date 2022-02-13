Middle Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Jada Elston compiled 20 points, including 11 free throws, for Middle Township in its 44-41 win over West Deptford in Cape May Court House. Ciara DiMauro added...www.nj.com
