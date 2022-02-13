ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Middle Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jada Elston compiled 20 points, including 11 free throws, for Middle Township in its 44-41 win over West Deptford in Cape May Court House. Ciara DiMauro added...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Dixon layup at buzzer gives Overbrook thrilling victory over Middle Township

The original play wasn’t necessarily designed for him, but Dillon Dixon was more than happy to make the shot. A junior forward, Dixon converted a layup off a David Haywood pass just as the buzzer sounded Sunday. The bucket gave Overbrook a 57-55 victory over Middle Township in the first game of a triple-header at the Paul VI Winter Classic.
BASKETBALL
Middle Township, NJ
Education
City
Middle Township, NJ
West Deptford, NJ
Basketball
Middle Township, NJ
Sports
City
West Deptford, NJ
NJ.com

State Individual Fencing Championships: Morris Knolls’ Neil Lilov takes boys sabre

It has been quite a year for Morris Knolls. On Sunday at the NJSIAA Individual Tournament, Neil Lilov added another accolade for the program on his home floor in Rockaway. The senior sabre fencer took home gold after totaling six victories in the final round. Lilov was able to outlast the duo from Newark Academy, Andrew Deng and Konrad Czyzewski, who finished second and third respectively.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Ciara
NJ.com

No. 10 Phillipsburg had ‘no doubt’ it would defeat No. 15 Howell, win Group 5 title.

Phillipsburg wrestling coach Brad Gentzle woke up Sunday morning, it overcast, cold and snowing, yet somehow, he knew it was going to be a beautiful day. “I woke up and knew there was no way this wasn’t going to happen,” said Gentzle after his Stateliners smashed top-seeded Howell, 51-8, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 Wrestling championships at Franklin High School.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
#Girls Basketball#Highschool#Education#Cape May Court House#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
185K+
Followers
95K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

