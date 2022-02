I was a senior in high school. I traveled from Jeju Island to Seoul, just to see my classmate’s match, who was a pro gamer at the time. His tag is Miso and he played for Jin Air Greenwings at the time. He was in NA the last time I heard from him a few years ago, but I didn’t keep in touch with him, so I’m not sure how he’s doing at the moment, nor if he’s even alive. Anyways, because of him, I was really able to absorb the atmosphere at the Yongsan stadium that day.

