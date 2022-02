The exclamation from Drew Peterson came as he turned toward USC fans that had sprung from their baseline seats with arms in the air as the fourth of his three-pointers was on its way to splashing through the net at the Galen Center Saturday night. Peterson was on fire. He knew it, though he probably was even surprising himself. The three-pointer from the right wing equaled his career high at USC with 23 points. He'd soon his set a new career best with two free throws. He was fouled after poking the ball away from Johnny Juzang on the subsequent UCLA possession and diving on the floor to snatch the loose ball. The next time the Trojans had the ball, Peterson fired a pass inside to Chevez Goodwin for a big dunk to put USC ahead by eight with 4:22 remaining.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO