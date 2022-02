On Saturday, February 12, Sistas Corner and Sweetlight Gallery in Crookston will have an Anishinaabe Artisan Valentine’s Day Market. Shirley Iverson is a co-owner of Sistas Corner along with Diane Seddon and Kevin Iverson, and she talked about how the unique idea came to be. “We were reaching out to have different Artisan groups come into our store and do pop-up shops,” said Iverson. “We then reached out to the Anishinaabe nation, and they will have several artists coming from different locations on Valentine’s Day now. They were very enthusiastic about it and told us we could have 8-10 artists, so we ended up expanding it to include Andy Hall and Sweetlight gallery so they all could come.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO