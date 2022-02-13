ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Utah family mourns son lost to suicide after bullying

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NncmX_0eD6EAuZ00

Content warning: This story contains references to suicide and may be difficult for some viewers and readers.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who died by suicide this week are sharing a message to other families who may be struggling.

Samie and Andy say their son Drayke was bullied by one student several times at school.

The mom and dad are now calling for good in the community with the hashtag #doitfordrayke. That hashtag is going viral, reaching many communities.

“I think my daughters came up with that in the hospital,” Samie said. “It's an anti-bullying and suicide prevention [campaign]. Suicides are so high right now, and it's because of hurtful words.”

In the video above, Drayke's parents spoke with FOX 13 News Saturday night, sharing his story in hopes of this never happening again.

“I'm angry," Samie said. "I am angry, and I'm hurt and broken. And yet, part of me just wants this bully to find peace to not have any other kids fall, because who's going to be next?"

His parents said people from as far as Australia have messaged them to offer support. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has even reached out.

They also say they hope other parents talk to their kids to make sure they know that their actions matter.

__________

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Utah Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

Comments / 30

Todd Patten
1d ago

so sorry for your guys loss. i hope the parents of the bully use this as a teaching moment to let him know what he caused. i hope you guys find peace soon. you're in my prayers. May your little guy rest in peace. much love and condolences

Reply
13
Justice4all
1d ago

This is so heart breaking . Twelve is so young and not to long ago a little girl that was 10 . School is getting so bad these days pretty soon no one will send their kids to school . Things are not like they used to be when I was growing up . I have never seen so many depressed and sad young people that have anxiety so badly . Social media is ruining our children . Kids bringing guns to school and now bullying bad enough that causes these horrible outcomes . I’m so sad to here this and pray for this poor family . No one should have to bury their child 😢😢😢

Reply(1)
13
Brian Waller
1d ago

Self deletion to a temporary problem is never the answer. People need to teach their kids to stop caring what other kids think of them. The insatiable appetite to always fit in and have others validation and approval is ridiculous

Reply(5)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Tooele County, UT
State
Utah State
Tooele County, UT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Jazz#Bullying And Suicide#Asap#Spidadmitchell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy