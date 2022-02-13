Utah family mourns son lost to suicide after bullying

Content warning: This story contains references to suicide and may be difficult for some viewers and readers.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who died by suicide this week are sharing a message to other families who may be struggling.

Samie and Andy say their son Drayke was bullied by one student several times at school.

The mom and dad are now calling for good in the community with the hashtag #doitfordrayke. That hashtag is going viral, reaching many communities.

“I think my daughters came up with that in the hospital,” Samie said. “It's an anti-bullying and suicide prevention [campaign]. Suicides are so high right now, and it's because of hurtful words.”

In the video above, Drayke's parents spoke with FOX 13 News Saturday night, sharing his story in hopes of this never happening again.

“I'm angry," Samie said. "I am angry, and I'm hurt and broken. And yet, part of me just wants this bully to find peace to not have any other kids fall, because who's going to be next?"

His parents said people from as far as Australia have messaged them to offer support. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has even reached out.

They also say they hope other parents talk to their kids to make sure they know that their actions matter.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Utah Crisis Line: 801-587-3000