Anything can happen in the women’s 4x5km relay and it all came down to the performance of young Veronika Stepanova of the ROC in the last two laps of the race. She anchored the last leg and emptied the tank to snatch gold out of the grasps of the Germany team. Stepanova crossed the finish line at 53:41.0 with Germany’s Sofie Krehl following close behind. Krehl solidified silver for Germany with a time of 53:59.2. Their silver medal finish is Germany's first cross country medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO