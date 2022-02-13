ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Looking forward, Germany's Friedrich seeks more Olympic gold

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

BEIJING (AP) — There are no...

www.ftimes.com

WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
Francesco Friedrich
BBC

Winter Olympics: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner win snowboard cross mixed team gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics as she and United States team-mate Nick Baumgartner - with a combined age of 76 - won the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team title.
Axios

U.S. wins gold medal in first-ever mixed team snowboard cross

Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner captured the gold medal on Sunday in the debut of the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. Driving the news: It was Team USA's fifth gold medal of these games, and Jacobellis' second gold after she won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The howling wind blew snow across the Olympic biathlon range and sent bullets veering off target, forcing most athletes to take multiple penalty laps. Unsurprisingly, the gold medalists were the sharpest shooters. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway missed only one of her standing targets to...
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Odermatt's calculated risk earns Swiss third Alpine gold

YANQING, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland credited a risky decision to change his skis, despite leading after his first run in Sunday's race, for his country's third Alpine skiing gold medal of the Winter Olympics. Odermatt was leading after the first run...
Frankfort Times

Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing...
WGAU

Olympics Live: Germany's Neise captures skeleton gold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Germany has a new sliding champion. Hannah Neise has never won a World Cup medal. Or a medal at the world championships. Or a medal from the European championships. She’s got an Olympic medal now. And it’s...
mix929.com

Olympics – Skeleton – Neise of Germany takes gold in women’s skeleton

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Hannah Neise of Germany won the gold medal in women’s skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. Jaclyn Narracott of Australia took the silver medal, while Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands took the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
newschain

Brad Hall’s medal hopes in two-man bobsleigh all but over in Beijing

Brad Hall’s hopes of pushing for a medal in the two-man bobsleigh are effectively over after a poor start to the first night of competition at Yanqing Sliding Centre. Hall and brake-man Nick Gleeson had looked in good shape to challenge for a place on the podium after overcoming funding concerns to claim three top-three finishes during the World Cup season.
Washington Post

All-American: Kaillie Humphries wins gold, Elana Meyers Taylor silver in monobob

YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries draped the first-ever Olympic monobob gold medal around her neck early Monday afternoon, smoothing the ribbons with blue gloved hands, then as the United States’ national anthem played, the world’s most successful female bobsled driver began to sing. Want Olympics news as...
Frankfort Times

Reaction as Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Olympics

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
Frankfort Times

Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

BEIJING (AP) — Figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at an appeal hearing that will decide if the 15-year-old Russian star can still compete at the Beijing OIympics despite an ongoing doping case. The hearing started Sunday evening in Beijing and lasted until after 3 a.m. Monday morning....
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
