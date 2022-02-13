ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving...

