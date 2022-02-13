True test of love: Engaged ice dancers face off at Olympics

BEIJING — Olympic ice dancing is often the most fabulous of events, with blasting music, sassy moves and costumes that are … well, extravagant. After three hours of endless interpretations of delinquency displayed in various forms of fake leather, short shorts and see-through shirts with little to hide, there appeared at the Olympics ice rhythm dance the Canadian team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier dressed in something best described as sherbet buried in an avalanche of sprinkles. Orange. Very, very orange.
Comments / 0