NHL roundup: Blake Wheeler’s 5-point night leads Jets’ surge

 1 day ago

Captain Blake Wheeler collected two goals and three assists to fuel the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

It was the second career five-point night for Wheeler, who had one goal and four assists in the Jets’ 5-2 win over Colorado on Nov. 9, 2018. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele recorded one goal and two assists, Kyle Connor added one of each and Pierre-Luc Dubois also tallied for the second time in as many nights.

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 34 shots for the Jets, who scored three times on the power play to improve to 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene each scored early in the first period for the Predators, who yielded five unanswered goals en route to losing their second straight game. Juuse Saros made 38 saves.

Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 2

Juho Lammikko scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Thatcher Demko made a career-best 51 saves as host Vancouver held off Toronto.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks.

Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost the first two games of a three-game trip. Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 1

Oskar Sundqvist scored a goal and earned an assist as St. Louis handled visiting Chicago.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their two-game losing streak. Ville Husso made 15 saves to earn the victory.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Blackhawks, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

Red Wings 4, Flyers 2

Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to lead host Detroit past Philadelphia, its second victory against the Flyers in four days.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider and Michael Rasmussen each scored for Detroit, which has won three of its past four games, including Wednesday’s 6-3 win in Philadelphia. Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Keith Yandle and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who outshot the Red Wings 34-23.

Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1

Patrik Laine ripped the game-winning power-play goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation as Columbus claimed its fifth straight road victory by beating Montreal.

On Columbus’ third power play of the game, after Montreal’s Jeff Petry went off for tripping, Laine one-timed a pass from Zach Werenski from the left circle to give the Blue Jackets their third consecutive win.

Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored for the second consecutive game, but the Canadiens lost their ninth straight (0-7-2) and are 2-16-5 since the start of December.

Bruins 2, Senators 0

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves as visiting Boston shut out Ottawa.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored in the first period for the Bruins, who had lost three of their past four. Swayman made 14 saves in the third period while picking up just his second win in his past seven decisions.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for the Senators, who were shut out for the second straight game and ended up 2-2 on a four-game homestand.

Wild 3, Hurricanes 2

Frederick Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and goalie Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots as Minnesota defeated Carolina at Saint Paul, Minn.

Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The Wild improved to 15-3-1 in home games. Talbot has posted victories in all three of his outings since returning in late January from an injury.

–Field Level Media

FanSided

Winnipeg Jets to Return to Full Capacity During Important Homestand

The Winnipeg Jets return home this week after completing a successful two-game road trip on Friday and Saturday nights. The Jets took three of four points from back-to-back games which included a 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars on Friday night, but the Jets followed that loss up with a great 5-2 with over the Predators on Saturday.
Canadiens lose ninth in row, defeated by Blue Jackets on late goal

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens lost their ninth straight game, the second under coach Martin St. Louis, 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bell Centre on Saturday. Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (8-32-7), which is 0-7-2 in its past nine games, having been outscored 47-20. "Winning is important, and...
Wheeler's five-point night helps Jets to comeback win in Nashville

NASHVILLE - In a city known for memorable performances, the Winnipeg Jets put in an effort worthy of five stars on Saturday night. Captain Blake Wheeler led the way with two goals and five points in a 5-2 comeback win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with his first of the night finishing as the eventual game-winner.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Islanders, Avalanche, Jets, Oilers, Red Wings

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at the Calgary Flames getting back to shutting teams out while the New York Islanders had themselves an outburst a couple of games ago. Then we look at the continued success of the Colorado Avalanche at home and a couple of Winnipeg Jets accomplishing milestones as the team tries to get back into the playoff race. The Edmonton Oilers also begin the era under their new coach on the right note. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings’ rookies keep impressing, plus much more stats and milestones.
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Bruins bounce back; Wheeler’s 5 point game

If the Winnipeg Jets are going to make the Stanley Cup playoffs this season they are going to need to start stacking some wins. They got a significant win on Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. The star of the game was Blaker Wheeler with a five-point effort, scoring two goals and adding three assists to have a hand in all of the Jets’ offense. He also had eight shots on goal.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Roster Report: Jets, Wild & Bruins

Two suspensions were handed out earlier this week by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild will both be without the services of a key player over the next week. Also, players entering COVID protocols have seen a significant decrease over the last month, but the Winnipeg Jets had three players test positive recently. Here’s a quick rundown of these three teams’ rosters.
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8) are in the Motown on Saturday to take on Jeff Blashill's Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6) in a matinee game. Gametime at Little Caesars Arena is noon Eastern time (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). On Wednesday, the Red Wings skated to a 6-3 victory...
The Associated Press

Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive. Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Ben Chiarot trade target, Alexis Lafrenière on right wing, and more

The New York Rangers have some interest in adding left-handed defenseman Ben Chiarot by the NHL Trade Deadline. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens placed him on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. A stint on IR is for at least seven days. The 30 year-old pending UFA sustained the injury Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
The Game Haus

Why Points Matter in the NHL

The weather will be warmer soon. This means the start of baseball and the end of hockey. That is in a couple of months from now. With the playoffs right around the corner, here is why points matter in the NHL. Metropolitan Division. When looking at the Metro Division, there...
FOX 2

Young fan cries tears of joy after Tarasenko gives her a stick

ST. LOUIS – After the Blues home game against the Blackhawks Saturday, Vladimir Tarasenko handed his stick to a young fan. The little girl who received the stick appeared to cry tears of joy. “Panger mentioned her and there were a lot of young fans watching us and probably playing hockey because of us,” Tarasenko […]
FingerLakes1.com

Lightning recall defenseman Darren Raddysh from Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Monday. The 25-year-old has skated in four games with Tampa Bay this season, recording two shots on goal. He made his NHL debut on December 30 against the Florida Panthers. Raddysh has appeared...
