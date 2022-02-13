ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suburban Charity Gratitude Generation Provides Groceries For Local Veterans In Need

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of our military have enough to worry about. Food should not be one of them. But food insecurity continues to be a problem for active military and veterans.

Saturday, volunteers with the Deerfield nonprofit Gratitude Generation made sure more than 550 military families will have a meal this Valentine’s Day.

Navy veteran Luis Galvez was on a different type of mission Saturday.

He served 15 years with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, but in recent years has found himself in need of service.

“I was coming up about to be homeless,” he said. “I didn’t have a pair of boots to get a job.”

More than 550 Grocery bags were assembled for active military or vets facing food insecurity — each bag armed with a personal valentine. The troops loading the trucks are volunteers with Gratitude Generation, which was started by a group of moms looking to teach children life lessons through service.

“Today is bringing our mission to life,” said board member Jill Rivkin. “Gratitude lights our world.”

“That’s really what we’re after is teaching them about kindness and practicing gratitude and helping to give back,” said Lisa Sanders.

“I’m spreading kindness,” said Gratitude Generation member Ella Sanders.

An estimated 160,00 military families fight hunger. Low wages and frequent moves are just some of the causes.

“It’s shameful as a country,” said Mary Carmody, founder and executive director of Midwest Veterans Closet .

Carmody runs the Midwest Veterans Closet and will distribute every grocery bag to hungry active and veteran military members.

“They are providing for our freedom,” she said. “They aren’t used to being taken care of.”

It’s a salute to those who have given everything.

“The veterans are going to be super happy this valentines day,” said Galvez.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
