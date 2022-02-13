Ladies Of Virtue Volunteers Deliver Valentines Gift Boxes To Young Black Girls

CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is Monday, so volunteers on Chicago’s South Side are making sure 350 young Black girls know that they are loved.

They spent Saturday packing and delivering gift boxes for Ladies of Virtue, a nonprofit dedicated to empowerment and mentorship.

Each box has a teddy bear, candy, PPE, nail and hair products and a list of facts about Black history.

And they are all packed with lots o love.

One girl who got a box last year is paying it forward.

The boxes are designed by girls or girls.

On Monday volunteers will distribute more boxes to girls at Randolph Elementary School in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.