ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Walker carries Colorado late, rallies past Utah, 81-76

9NEWS
9NEWS
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BOULDER, Colo — Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win. Walker finished with a double-double,...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

In-N-Out Burger's newest Colorado location opens Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton has a new option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger opens its sixth restaurant in Colorado on Thursday at 111 East 136th Ave. The restaurant — located just off Interstate 25 at 136th Avenue at Grant Street — has one...
THORNTON, CO
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
STANFORD, CA
utahutes.com

Utah Defeats Minnesota, 4-0; Improve to 9-0

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis program continued its school-record start on Sunday afternoon as they remained undefeated following a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Gophers. With the win, Utah improved to 9-0 on the season. This weekend at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center featured three...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
abc17news.com

McGusty, Wong rally Miami past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest. Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining. Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left. Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds. Williams scored 25 points to lead Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
9NEWS

Nuggets beat Raptors 110-109, end Toronto's streak at eight

TORONTO, ON — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and the Denver Nuggets beat Toronto 110-109 Saturday, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight. Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon had 13...
NBA
ABC4

Despite career-night from Branden Carlson, Utes lose to Colorado, 81-76

BOULDER, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson’s career-high 25 points was not enough as the Utes basketball team lost to Colorado Saturday night, 81-76. Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Buffaloes#Pac 12#Cu#First Family#Next#Denver Broncos#App#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
thednvr.com

3 takeaways from Colorado’s 81-76 win over Utah

BOULDER — The Buffs got another one. The Colorado Buffaloes beat the Utah Utes 81-76 Saturday night at the CU Events Center. The win improves Colorado’s record to 7-7 in Pac-12 play and 15-9 overall. The Buffs are currently tied with Stanford for seventh place. Colorado has now won back-to-back games after losing five of six. Here’s what we learned:…
BOULDER, CO
HometownLife.com

Utah at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

The Utah Utes (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7) clash in a Saturday conference battle in Boulder, Colo. The contest at the CU Events Center is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Utah vs. Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

Nevada drops 53 points in second half to upset Utah State

LOGAN — Nevada didn't come into the Smith Spectrum on Friday night looking like a team on a six-game losing streak, or a team who had lost to Utah State by 29 points at home just two weeks ago. The Wolf Pack offense overwhelmed the Aggies in the second...
LOGAN, UT
denverpioneers.com

Pioneers Open 2022 Season at Home vs. Louisville

DENVER – The No. 14 Denver Pioneers women's lacrosse team opens its 2022 campaign on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT against the Louisville Cardinals at Peter Barton Stadium. The Pioneers went 16-2 in 2021, winning Big East regular season and tournament championships. Louisville played up in Boulder on Friday...
DENVER, CO
KIVI-TV

Boise State prepares for an important homestand in the Mountain West

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos host UNLV tonight at 9:00 p.m. and then they welcome third-place Colorado State on Super Bowl Sunday for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off. Heading into this weekend Boise State and Wyoming have identical records atop the Mountain West Conference which is better than it has been in years.
BOISE, ID
csurams.com

CSU Uses Strong Second Half To Earn 65-50 Win Over Fresno State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, Colorado State used a strong second half and pulled away for a 65-50 Mountain West victory over visiting Fresno State Friday night. The Rams improved to a program-best tying 19-3 overall and 9-3 in the league, while the Bulldogs fell to 16-8 and 6-5 in the conference.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Daily

Comeback kids: Jabari Walker leads late surge as CU Buffs top Utah

It certainly didn’t unfold they way the Colorado Buffaloes would have preferred. Yet at this point of the season any league victory, particularly in another hard-fought, comeback decision, is one the Buffaloes gladly will take. CU trailed for much of the contest on Saturday but made the plays down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pellington's career night not enough, No. 6 Arizona's WBB loses to ASU 81-77

Despite a career-high 30 points from Shaina Pellington, ASU beat the No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 11, in Tempe. The first quarter was a back and forth battle between Arizona and ASU. ASU started the scoring but Pellington helped keep the game close as Arizona struggled to finish shots around the rim.
TEMPE, AZ
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Rally To Sink Utah At Home

BOULDER — Colorado's Jabari Walker recorded his 12th double-double of the season Saturday, helping fuel a big second-half comeback as the Buffaloes rallied to take an 81-76 win over Utah at the CU Events Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs won their second in a row to improve to 15-9 overall...
BOULDER, CO
Bronco Sports

Broncos Drop Road Contest to Aggies

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State used an 11-3 run over the final 3:28 to defeat visiting Boise State 63-55, Saturday. After Abby Muse tied the game 52-52 on a second-change bucket, the Broncos (8-16, 4-9 Mountain West) went 1-for-4 from the field and committed three turnovers down the stretch.
BOISE, ID
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy