Heavy-handed is the show that inherited the crown. With so many popular shows from the late 20th century getting reboots and sequels, it just was a matter of time before someone gave a platform to a new “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — but despite the clever premise of switching genres from comedy to drama, the Peacock series “Bel-Air” is off to an uneven start. In the first few episodes, we should be getting to know these new incarnations of familiar characters, learning about who they are and what makes them tick, but there’s so much instant melodrama and so many major developments in each episode, it’s as if they’re trying to top “Cobra Kai” and “Euphoria” and “All American” for the sheer number of high school-related crises per chapter.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO