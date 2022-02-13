Hi-Liners Impress at EDC Regional Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On February 5th, the Valley City High School Hi-Liner Speech Team competed for the 3rd time this season. This weekend’s tournament was held at West Fargo High School and was a successful one for the Hi-Liners with 3 additional qualifiers to the State tournament in April and 11 total event champions . The sweepstakes awards are as follows: Valley City – 1st, West Fargo Sheyenne – 2nd, West Fargo Horace – 3rd. Both class A and class B teams were present. In the case where 1st and 2nd place are taken by one class A entry and one class B entry, both students State qualify. This is known as an “A/B Split”. “Top Novice” indicates that the student was the highest scoring 7th/8th grader or first year 9th grade competitor. Individual Results for the Hi-Liners are as follows:

