ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hi-Liners Impress at EDC Regional Tournament

By Anthony Varrasso
newsdakota.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVILS LAKE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners wrestling team competed in the Class A Regional EDC tournament held at Devils Lake on Saturday. The Hi-Liners had an impressive showing on the mats as they now are looking ahead to the State Championship that is coming this week starting on...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Forks Herald

Saturday's local scoreboard for Feb. 12

First period – 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Riese Gaber, Chris Jandric) pp, 12:57. Second period – 2. UND, Matteo Costantini (Gaber) 6:00; 3. UND, Brent Johnson (Jake Schmaltz, Carson Albrecht) 11:44. Third period – 4. UND, Jackson Kunz (Luke Bast, Dane Montgomery) 5:49. Goalie saves – CC:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newsdakota.com

District 5 Tournament Day One Results

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The top seeds took care of business on the first day of the District 5 Girls Basketball Tournament, here are your results. #4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 59, #5 Griggs-Midkota 15. The Loboes made a big statement out of the gate on Friday night, leading 34-6 over the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Hockey: Dakota Cup continues; Bobcats and Minotauros face off

Saturday was day two of the Dakota Cup at the Starion Sports Complex with four teams from North Dakota all competing against one another.Dakota Cup Scores:UMary (6), Williston State (2)Jamestown (2), Dakota College at Bottineau (7) NAHL:Bobcats (5), Minotauros (1)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Williams
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liner Sports Update

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to VCHS AD Mike Schultz, tonight’s Hi-liner basketball games have been cancelled with no make up dates. Both the girls and boys basketball teams were set to host Grand Forks Red River at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Friday night. The girls basketball game that was played on February 5th at Grand Forks Red River will now count as a 2-point game. The boys basketball game that is scheduled to be played on February 19th in Grand Forks will now be a 2-point game.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Split Pair in Season Opener at PC Dome

ABERDEEN, S.D.– The University of Jamestown softball team went 1-1 on Friday in its season opener at the PC Dome Tournament. Jamestown lost 5-1 to Valley City State (N.D.) University in the opener, then defeated Minnesota-Crookston 4-3 in eight innings for its first win of the season. The Jimmies...
VALLEY CITY, ND
La Crosse Tribune

Local college roundup: Viterbo men win, creep closer to NSAA title

The Viterbo University men's basketball team scored five of the last six points and survived two late shots by Mayville State to post a 67-65 NSAA victory over the Comets at R.W. Beggs Sr. Gymnasium on Friday. Mayville State led 64-62 before Nicholas Malovrh with 1 minutes, 18 seconds left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Devils Lake#Colton#Combat#Fargodome#Place Match
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Speech Sending 3 More Qualifiers to State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On February 5th, the Valley City High School Hi-Liner Speech Team competed for the 3rd time this season. This weekend’s tournament was held at West Fargo High School and was a successful one for the Hi-Liners with 3 additional qualifiers to the State tournament in April and 11 total event champions . The sweepstakes awards are as follows: Valley City – 1st, West Fargo Sheyenne – 2nd, West Fargo Horace – 3rd. Both class A and class B teams were present. In the case where 1st and 2nd place are taken by one class A entry and one class B entry, both students State qualify. This is known as an “A/B Split”. “Top Novice” indicates that the student was the highest scoring 7th/8th grader or first year 9th grade competitor. Individual Results for the Hi-Liners are as follows:
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Men’s Team Earns Huge Road Win Over Bellevue

BELLEVUE, NE. (VCSUAthletics.com) – Kevin Schramm scored 22 points, and VCSU’s defense forced 19 turnovers Friday night as the Viking men picked up a huge road win at conference leader Bellevue University. The Vikings held a slim 43-40 lead at halftime and never trailed in the second half,...
BELLEVUE, NE
goaugie.com

Viking Men’s Tennis Falls to North Dakota, 7-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Augustana men's tennis team dropped a match against North Dakota at the Choice Health & Fitness Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Saturday afternoon. Augustana starts the season 0-3, 0-2, while North Dakota moves to 5-3. The Vikings were unable to grab the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Second Quarter Spurt Dooms Jimmies Against No. 9 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IA. (jimmiepride.com) – An 11-0 second-quarter run by the ninth-ranked Morningside University Mustangs helped put away the University of Jamestown women’s basketball team Friday night, as the Jimmies fell 80-59 in GPAC action. Jamestown raced out to a 13-3 lead after Jailyn Martinson (FR/Devils Lake, ND)...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Vikings Claim 17 Events at Dual With Jamestown

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State track and field teams set three school records and won 17 out of the 25 events Friday during a dual at the University of Jamestown. The Viking women dominated with 10 victories in 12 events, defeating the Jimmies by a...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Spelling Bee Results

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, February 8 in the Hi-Liner Activity Center for grades 5-8. The top two spellers in grades 5-6 and the top two spellers in grades 7-8 from every school in the county were invited. Participating schools...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Boy’s Basketball Falls at Home to Grand Forks Central

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners boy’s basketball team was home on Saturday hosting Grand Forks Central. Valley City, looking for their first win was hoping that today would be the day, however this would not be it unfortunately as they drop their home game 52-45. It was a solid first half from the Hi-Liners at home against Grand Forks Central. Hi-Liners had the lead going into halftime at 23-20. Second half saw the Knights come out with better shooting than they had in the first half, as GF put up 32 second half points.
VALLEY CITY, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Northern beats #20 Mary Marauders in NSIC Wrestling in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 21 Northern State University wrestling team closed out the regular season on Sunday with a 19-13 win over No. 20 University of Mary. The Wolves won six of the ten wrestled weights, as well as one exhibition match. THE QUICK DETAILS. Final Score:...
ABERDEEN, SD
fightinghawks.com

UND keeps rolling at home with 7-0 blanking over Dragons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The University of North Dakota women's tennis team wasted no time getting back into the groove on its home court, rolling to a 7-0 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday morning from Choice Health and Fitness from Grand Forks. "Good job by the entire team...
GRAND FORKS, ND
drgnews.com

Pierre Girls Wrestlers Win Final Regular-Season Tournament

HARRISBURG – In their last event before the state tournament, Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling won the Harrisburg Invitational Saturday. The Governors scored 160 points, 16 more than Spencer (IA). Canton was third with 143. Gianna Stangeland and Ireland Templeton won weight classes for Pierre. Sydney Uhrig, Abbi Lewis and...
PIERRE, SD
Crookston Daily Times

Girls' Hockey Playoffs Updated

The girls' hockey playoff schedule has been updated due to inclement weather. As one and two seeds, Crookston and Warroad receive a bye. No. 5 Detroit Lakes and No. 4 Thief River Falls will play at Thief River Falls on Saturday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. No. 3 East Grand Forks and No. 6 International Falls will play at East Grand Forks on Saturday, February 12 at 3 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
newsdakota.com

Another Victory for Hi-Liners Gymnastics Team

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liner gymnastics team picking up another victory on the season. The latest win came over this weekend when they won the KnightRider invite with a team score of 144.275, which is a team high this season. In the win Karina Olson...
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy