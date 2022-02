Shriver Hall Concert Series’ is set to present the East Coast premiere of Sasha Cooke’s new, recital-length project “how do i find you” with pianist Kirill Kuzmin. The recital which is set to be presented on Sunday, March 6, 2022, is a concert curated by Cooke which explores experiences and themes of America today, including California wildfires, school shootings, working from home, race, nature, and resilience through new works. Among the composers that are featured on the concert are Timo Andres, Lembit Beecher, Matt Boehler, Christopher Cerrone, John Glover, Gabriel Kahane, Jimmy López, Andrew Marshall, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Rene Orth, Frances Pollack, Hilary Purrington, Huang Ruo, Kamala Sankaram, Caroline Shaw, and Joel Thompson.

