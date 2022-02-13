ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTYD’s Brad Jay serves as Olympic announcer again

By Tracy Lehr
 1 day ago
Brad Jay announces at another Olympic Winter Games
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

A familiar voice on 99.9 KTYD and X-Games MC, is also a longtime Olympic and Paralympic announcer.

Brad Jay is once again a snowboard announcer and had the thrill of announcing Shawn White's final halfpipe contest.

During these games Jay is broadcasting from an International Broadcast Center in Beijing.

Feel free to follow him on social media to see what he is up to.

The post KTYD’s Brad Jay serves as Olympic announcer again appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

