To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Feb. 19: Snowshoe lacing workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 17788 349th St. SE, Erskine, Minnesota. Participants will learn how to lace their own pair of Ojibwa-style snowshoes. Class limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required no later than Feb. 11. Hosted by the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association. Info: Lynda Knutsen, (218) 689-2430; or by email at prairiemuskeg@gmail.com and put “Snowshoe Class” in the subject line.

