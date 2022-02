A Dutch super trawler has come under fire from activist groups and government officials when it was discovered that it dumped 100,000 dead fish off the coast of France. Sea Shepard was first in releasing images of the incident. The heartbreaking photos showed, “the ocean’s surface covered by a dense layer of blue whiting, a sub-species of cod, used to mass-produce fish fingers, fish oil and meal,” according to The Guardian.

