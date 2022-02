WICHITA – Sarah Zimmerman took sixth at the state girls’ wrestling tournament as a freshman. She was the runner-up at last year’s season finale. After winning Saturday’s regional championship, the Hays High junior 109-pounder will be looking to win it all at the Class 6A-5A State Championships at Wichita’s Hartman Arena on Feb. 23-24. “”She has high expectations of herself,” Hays High coach Heath Meder said. “Last year the girl who beat her in the state final also was the girl who beat her in regional. This is her first time being a regional champion as well.”

HAYS, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO