The Philadelphia 76ers’ drama with disgruntled guard Ben Simmons came to a fitting end with a blockbuster trade involving James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. The city of Philadelphia seemingly can’t be any happier, as they are finally free of Simmons’ drama. There are likely some Sixers players who also feel that way. Following Philadelphia’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Sixers forward Tobias Harris revealed his true feelings on the Simmons trade to the Nets, via Bob Grotz of the Delco Times.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO