In Year 19, LeBron James continues to show the world that he has no intention of slowing down and firmly remains in the mix as the best player in the NBA. Although the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win during the 2021-22 season, James has been one of the few bright spots as he remains the engine on offense. James leads the Lakers in scoring at 29.1 points per game. In their loss to the Golden State Warriors, he set another historic milestone after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for points scored between the regular season and playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO