SGLY: Brighter and better

prosperpressnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many variances found within a single day. This was brought to light this week as the sun began to melt ice upon the sidewalks. The same street looked like it was experiencing different days, even different seasons. The sidewalks were warm and dry on one side: the other, icy...

www.prosperpressnews.com

Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Conversion is God’s work

Paul and his mission team had been directed by the Lord to take the gospel to Macedonia, so obediently, they crossed the Aegean Sea and eventually arrived in Philippi (Acts 16: 1-2). Luke tells us the city had a strong Roman presence. Apparently there was no synagogue in the city, but Paul learns of women meeting for prayer outside the city on the Sabbath, so they go and join them.
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: The morning after

I think that we have all had mornings after experiences, upon waking up we may wonder why did we say that, or why did we do that or why didn’t we respond in a Christian manner, sometimes leaving us with the feelings of regret or unable to forgive ourselves. We may find ourselves struggling with feelings of guilt for the pain we may have caused others, sometimes those closest to us, our loved ones!
prosperpressnews.com

SGLY: Pieced together superhero

I picked up lunch on my drive home, chastising myself for succumbing to fast food for the second time in one weekend. The sun was doing its best to stay in front of the clouds, and I felt like I was doing the same. Looking to my right, I caught a glance of my Happy Meal in the passenger seat and a lovely park across the road with a fountain. Before I could talk myself out of it, I turned around.
KATU.com

Love Your Teeth for a Brighter Smile

Would you like to get a whiter, brighter smile in just 10 minutes? Lifestyle expert Alexa Lee joined us to share a teeth whitening product-- Love Your Teeth-- that works to remove stains from things like coffee, tea, red wine and even smoking. And it does it all in a 10-minute application that you use from the privacy of your own home.
Schiffo

Encouraging a Better Quality of Life

As much as I've concentrated on relationships where dysfunction or difficulty resounds, I'd want to add that not all relationships are learning partnerships and that not all learning relationships are tough or unpleasant, as I've previously said.
psychologytoday.com

Hope: A Human Need and a Powerful Force

Hope is a universal human experience and a powerful life force. Hope can be engendered by belief in an omnipotent God, but it is in fact secular, a common, deeply felt human emotion. Hope derives from deep need, sadness, unfulfillment, or physical or emotional pain, and represents profound yearning for...
Science Focus

Which is better: optimism or pessimism?

Optimism and pessimism are fundamental traits of the human brain. With optimism, there’s the ‘Just World’ hypothesis, an ingrained assumption that the world is fair and that good actions will lead to good outcomes, and vice versa for bad ones. There’s also the ‘fading affect bias’, where...
Daily Free Press

Building emotional intimacy

An emotional connection is what ties every personal connection together. It’s what makes or breaks a true relationship in any form, whether it be friends, partners, siblings, etc. However, college can disrupt this ability to emotionally connect. Making new friends can be an arduous task, especially when we don’t...
Mountain Democrat

Better spot

Tamara Janies and, I believe, another letter writer hammered the Board of Supervisors for not following through buying the motel on the outskirts of Pollock Pines for a Project Homekey homeless shelter. She mentions that these (homeless) people have “diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, amputations due to frostbite, autoimmune diseases, chemotherapy and mental illness, and adults with the mental acuity of a seventh-grader.”
Boston Globe

Benedict is no better

After turning a blind eye to all of those priests who ruined the lives of innocent children, retired Pope Benedict XVI’s asking for a pardon is much like a bad joke (“Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing,” BostonGlobe.com, Feb. 9). And this is especially so, being that he admits no wrongdoing. Benedict deserves no such pardon. Any moral, ethical, and upstanding human being never would have turned their back on the countless numbers of children who were sexually abused. If Benedict were any kind of human being, he would have done all that he could to put an end to it. In the final analysis, Benedict is no better than the perpetrators themselves for allowing the abuse to continue.
Anthem Independent

Prioritize Self-Care for a Brighter Future

(Family Features) When so much of the world is beyond your control, it's easy to become anxious or overwhelmed trying to take care of everyone and everything. Making self-care a priority allows you to take charge and protect your own mental and physical wellness.
StaceyNHerrera

Dysfunctional families can appear normal

I was well into my 30’s before I acknowledged that my childhood was less than ideal. I can still remember how the expression on my therapist’s face changed when she asked, “Stacey, do you realize that you should not have known those things as a child?”
calmsage.com

These Are The 8 Long Lasting Effects Of Having A Narcissistic Parent

We never put importance on how important relationships around us impact our personality and our temperament. Weirdly, the relationships we see and experience growing up influence who we will become in our future. No relationship is perfect, including our relationship with our parents. While they may have the best intentions...
Dharan.M

Improving Emotional Intimacy Strengthens Couple Relationship

Woman wearing black shirt and black pants sitting on bed photoSinitta Leunen/unsplash. Emotional intimacy is needed to make relationships strong and healthy. Emotional intimacy helps couples to build trustful and long-lasting relationships. Emotional intimacy deepens love bonds, comfort, security and mutual support.
verywellmind.com

How to Feel Less Paranoid in a Relationship

Do you check your partner’s phone when they’re sleeping? Are you worried that their relationship with a coworker is more than it seems? Do you call them to check up on them when they’re out? Do you think they’re lying to you about finances? Do you find yourself picking a fight every time they meet a friend? These are some of the signs of relationship paranoia.
