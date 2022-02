With 6:42 to go in the game, Morningside University’s Zach Imig hit a layup to stretch his team’s lead out to 70-62. Over the next three minutes the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team went on a 10-2 run to tie the game up at 72. Over the last five minutes of regulation, the Jimmies (22-6, 12-6) and the Mustangs (12-10, 9-8) had nine lead changes and three ties as the Jimmies got the 103-95 overtime win on Feb. 11.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO