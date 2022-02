So far, most American adults have received $3,200 in direct stimulus payments — $1,200 from the CARES Act in March 2020, $600 at the end of that year and then $1,400 from the American Rescue Plan under the Biden administration in 2021. That doesn’t count payments for qualifying dependents or other stimulus money like expanded unemployment or advance payments on the child tax credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO