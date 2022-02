The rowdy patrons on the par-3 16th at the WM Phoenix Open aren’t the only people partying on a golf course this week. When Hannah Green won the Vic Open on Sunday at Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Australia, the Aussie celebrated the one way she knew how: with a celebratory shoey. Green earned the six-shot victory thanks to a 1-under 71 in the final round aided by three birdies over her final seven holes.

GOLF ・ 18 HOURS AGO