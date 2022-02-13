ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Local Bengals super fan Robert Lee grateful to have Sunday off from ESPN duties

By Mike MacAdam
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpj4g_0eD62Bkp00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Photo Provided Robert Lee, right, with wife Victoria, left, and daughter Gabriella decked out in Cincinnati Bengals gear.

Surround yourself with the things you love.

For ESPN college basketball play-by-play guy Robert Lee, who has been calling more games remotely from his basement instead of on-site lately, that means backdrop photos of Saratoga Race Course and of Siena’s Ronald Moore right after his “Onions! Double order!” 3-pointer upset Ohio State in the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

And this week, Lee added a teddy bear in a Cincinnati Bengals shirt.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and time to get nervous for those who root for the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, and fortunately for Lee, who lives in Guilderland with his wife, Victoria, and children, Gabriella, 6, and Paul, 4, he’ll actually get to watch the game for a change.

He has a day job in East Greenbush at the Center for Internet Security, but his sideline gig with ESPN has created major interference with the Cincinnati native’s desire to watch his beloved Bengals in the playoffs.

Lee’s broadcast schedule this weekend included the Kent State-Akron game on Friday night and Davidson-Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, then it’s all clear on Sunday, so he and his wife will be attending a Super Bowl party in a suburb of Boston

“It’s actually been kind of nice, because I’ve been so busy getting ready for these ESPN games that I really haven’t had any time to think about the game, which is probably a good thing,” Lee said on Friday morning. “I haven’t read any stories. Why do I need to read another story about Joe Burrow? There’s nothing else to say about it at this point, just play the game.”

Well known to Siena fans as the radio voice of Saints basketball for 15 years, Lee was hired by ESPN in 2016 and still occasionally gets to do a Siena game for TV, including a Jan. 30 win over Quinnipiac at MVP Arena that was broadcast on My4 Albany and tipped off at 2 in the afternoon.

Just one excruciating problem: The Bengals were in the AFC Championship game – the AFC Championship! – against the Kansas City Chiefs, with a 3:05 p.m. kickoff.

We’ll get back to that.

“The week before, they had played the Titans, and that game started on a Saturday at 4:30, and I had a game in Northern Iowa at 6,” Lee said. “That was actually worse. I’m sitting in Northern Iowa, I have the game pulled up on my computer and I watched about a quarter, quarter and a half, and I didn’t see any of the rest of the game.”

What Lee missed in the AFC Divisional round was the Bengals blowing a 16-6 lead in the second half, only to pull out a 19-16 victory on a field goal with four seconds left that was set up by an interception with 28 seconds left.

“My phone’s blowing up,” Lee said. “They make the game–winning field goal, and I have, like, 36 texts or something like that. And I even tweeted, ‘I’m calling a game, did something happen in the Bengals game?’ with a wink emoji. Because I had seen on the sports tracker that they had won the game.

“So I missed, basically, most of that game.”

At least he knew he could watch the second half (or, ahem, more) of the AFC Championship game, since Siena-Quinnipiac likely would be finished by 4.

And he missed the bad part.

The Bengals fell behind to the Chiefs 21-3 in the first half, but came back and tied it on an Evan McPherson, went ahead 24-21 on another field, then gave up a game-tying kick late in the fourth quarter before McPherson finally won it in overtime with a 31-yarder.

“The audio guy has the game on his phone two feet away from me, so during commercials I’m peeking over, seeing what’s going on,” Lee said. “One of the plays I saw during commercial, Patrick Mahomes broke, like six tackles and threw a touchdown.

“But I think with Joe Burrow, you never totally lose faith. It was nerve-racking. That’s why I think Sunday will be a close game. Every game has been close.They crushed a couple teams, Pittsburgh, notably, and Baltimore. But every game comes down to a field goal. So, it’s nerve-racking. And I am on heart medication. I take cholesterol medication every day.

“This is certainly not helping.”

This is Giants and Jets country, so Lee is used to getting creative if he wants to watch a Bengals game.

For 15 years, before he and Victoria had kids, he haunted Smoky Bones on Central Avenue, where they subscribed to the NFL Sunday Ticket, no matter how awful the usually awful Bengals were.

“And they knew I was coming, they’d put the Bengals game on,” he said.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Lee hasn’t lived there full time since shortly after he graduated from Syracuse University, but his Cincy roots still run deep.

For instance, a homemade version of legendary Skyline Chili – that strange mountain of spaghetti (“pulverized,” as Lee describes it), chili and “three inches of cheese” – makes an occasional appearance on the Lee dinner menu.

“It’s a love-or-hate thing, and I’ve taken a lot of my friends there, and they hate it. From out of town, they think it’s disgusting,” Lee said. “The first time I took my wife to Cincinnati, when my folks still lived there, I’d been telling her about Skyline Chili.

“We’re driving in from the airport, and they have this giant billboard of a three-way [spaghetti, chili, cheese], and she says, ‘You want me to eat that?’ ‘Yeah. Yeah, it’s delicious.’ To her credit, she loves it, we have Skyline Chili night at our house sometimes.”

After the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round on Jan. 15, Lee tweeted “The Cincinnati #Bengals have not won a playoff game since I was 13 years old. I am now 44.”

As he wrapped up the Kent State–Akron ESPN broadcast on Friday, Lee reprised the signature Bengals fan mantra, “Who dey think gonna beat them Bengals? Nooo-body. Enjoy the Super Bowl”

On Sunday, he’ll be able to enjoy it without being entangled in a TV gig at the same time.

He and Victoria will attend the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks at TD Banknorth in the afternoon, with a chance to watch former Siena ballboy Kevin Huerter of the Hawks, whose father, Tom, was Lee’s longtime Siena radio partner.

Then they’ll head to the suburbs to the home of one of his college pal’s friends for a party that, if all goes well, will end with self-admitted cryer Robert Lee in a puddle of his own making.

Which would be a bad look if he was in the middle of a basketball broadcast..

“It’s almost unfathomable that they just have to win one more game,” Lee said. “My wife said, ‘What are you going to do if they win?’ I’m definitely going to be crying uncontrollably. She said, ‘Really?’ Yeah. I’m a big cryer, to be honest with you. Tears of joy if they win.

“I’d just kind of resigned myself that it’s never going to happen, and it still might not happen, even though they’re close.”

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • UAlbany women's lacrosse rallies after Stanford's 10-goal second quarter, but falls 15-14 in season ...

Categories: News, Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400kmO_0eD62Bkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRk7Y_0eD62Bkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvBeg_0eD62Bkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSJKv_0eD62Bkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EE8cm_0eD62Bkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1Xsz_0eD62Bkp00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Espn#Rams#American Football#Siena#Ohio State#Paul 4#The Kent State Akron#Davidson Rhode Island#Mvp Arena#The Afc Championship
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Drake Bets $1.3M On Super Bowl LVI - Revealing His Predictions In The Process

Drake is no stranger to high-stakes gambling, and the 6 God has big money riding on this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday (February 13), Drake took to Instagram on Thursday night (February 10) to reveal the sizeable bets he has riding on the big game.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl pick: Rams win but Cinderella Bengals cover the spread in a close game

Super Bowl LVI will be kicking off in a matter of days, but before it does, imagine yourself being told a year ago that Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow would be the quarterbacks who'll face off in it. You probably wouldn't believe that either would make the Super Bowl. After all, Burrow is a second-year player who had his rookie season prematurely ended by a torn ACL, and Stafford at the time was still a member of the lowly Detroit Lions. My, how things can change in a year. That's why we love sports and that's why we love the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Are Furious With Zac Taylor’s Play Call

When Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor put his head on the pillow tonight, he’ll be thinking about a few play-calls he might want back. Late in the fourth quarter trailing 23-20, the Bengals faced a third-and-1 with just over 40 seconds on the clock. Instead of calling a pass play, Taylor opted to call a run.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cris Collinsworth’s NFL Career: A look back at his stats and performances in Bengals Super Bowls

Many younger generations know Cris Collinsworth as an NFL broadcaster. But before he won 16 Emmy Awards, he earned three Pro Bowl selections as a Cincinnati Bengals wideout. He amassed a 417-6,698-36 receiving line across eight seasons. While Collinsworth and Al Michaels call Super Bowl 56, it will be bittersweet for a player who took part in both of the Bengals’ previous Super Bowls.
NFL
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
82
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy