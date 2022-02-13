Police searching for missing 77-year-old man suffering from memory loss

Police searching for missing 77-year-old: Jerry W. Rye (Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are looking for a missing 77-year-old man who suffers from memory loss and is dealing with other health issues.

Jerry Rye was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at his apartment complex, located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue South.

Rye’s family told police he has some health-related complications that could put him at high risk without medical attention.

Rye is 6 foot, 4 inches tall, has a mix of black and gray hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.

Rye is known to frequent the downtown Safeway at South 3rd and the nearby 7-Eleven.

Anyone who sees Rye is asked to call 911.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group