Police searching for missing 77-year-old man suffering from memory loss
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are looking for a missing 77-year-old man who suffers from memory loss and is dealing with other health issues.
Jerry Rye was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at his apartment complex, located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue South.
Rye’s family told police he has some health-related complications that could put him at high risk without medical attention.
Rye is 6 foot, 4 inches tall, has a mix of black and gray hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.
Rye is known to frequent the downtown Safeway at South 3rd and the nearby 7-Eleven.
Anyone who sees Rye is asked to call 911.
