RIO GRANDE, PR - The Maryland men's golf team will make its first and only solo trip of the season outside of the continental U.S. to compete in the 29th annual Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Country Club this weekend (Feb. 13-15). The Grand Reserve is hosting the event for the first time. Last year's edition of the Classic was canceled due to COVID-19. Compared to its tournament last week, the format will return to regular stroke play.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO