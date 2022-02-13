Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (27-30) AT MAVERICKS (33-23) Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: For the second time in three days, the Mavs will play host to the Clippers. That’s the game where Luka Doncic poured in a career-high 51 points on Thursday to lead the Mavs to a 112-105 victory. That ties Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record for the most points scored in a regulation game. Doncic tallied 28 of his points in the first quarter – that’s also a personal career-best. In addition, it’s the most points any NBA player has scored in any quarter this season. Also, the 32 points Doncic scored in the first half is the highest of any player in the league this season for the most points scored in the first half, eclipsing the 31 points scored by Boston’s Jayson Tatum. . .After tonight’s game, the Mavs will embark on a two-game road trip on Tuesday in Miami and finish it up on Thursday in New Orleans before they pause for the All-Star break. . .The Mavs have won 17 of their past 22 games, including their last four and 11 of their past 15. . .With nine rebounds each from Maxi Kleber and Doncic, plus seven more from Dorian Finney-Smith, the Mavs outrebounded the Clippers on Thursday, 41-31. The Mavs are 23-5 this season when they outrebound their opponent. . .Counting that 17-point lead they held on to against the Clippers, the Mavs have built at least a 10-point lead in 41 games this season. And they are 33-8 in those games. . .This is first time the Mavs have been 10 games over .500 since May 6 of last year when they beat Brooklyn, 113-109.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO