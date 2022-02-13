ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Zealand officials blasted Barry Manilow and 'Macarena' on a loop to try and drive off anti-vaccine protesters

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Protesters pack into the grounds of Parliament on the fifth day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington on February 12, 2022, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

  • Inspired by Canadian trucker protests, hundreds of New Zealanders are protesting COVID-19 mandates.
  • On Saturday, New Zealand officials tried playing songs on repeat to drive the protesters away.
  • The vast majority of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated at 94%, according to the health ministry.

New Zealand officials stepped up efforts to drive out anti-vaccine mandate protesters on Saturday — by playing Barry Manilow songs and the 1993 dance hit "Macarena" by the Spanish group Los del Río on a loop.

The protests started on Tuesday when a convoy of trucks and cars arrived in Wellington, New Zealand, inspired by the trucker convoy protest in Canada that has lasted weeks. Some vehicles have been parked and are blocking roads in the country's capital.

At its peak, the New Zealand protest drew more than 1,000 people, but as of Saturday only several hundred protesters remained, occupying the grounds outside Parliament, the Associated Press reported.

More than 120 protesters were arrested this week after Parliament grounds were closed and a trespass order was issued, New Zealand police said Thursday. Police working to clear out protesters have not been wearing riot gear or carrying guns, according to AP.

On Friday, officials turned to water to try and force the remaining protesters out, spraying them with sprinklers, Insider's Jake Epstein reported. Protesters responded by building trenches to direct the water away from their camps.

"No-one who is here is here legally, and if they're getting wet from below as well as above, they're likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home," New Zealand House Speaker Trevor Mallard, who issued the sprinkler order, said a statement to media on Friday.

More protesters arrived on Saturday, some bringing bales of hay to lay over the soaked grounds, AP reported. Mallard came up with a new plan to force the protesters away: blare pro-vaccine messaging, Barry Manilow songs, and "Macarena" on repeat.

Protesters responded with "We're Not Gonna Take It" by '80s hair metal band Twisted Sister.

The vast majority of New Zealanders, 94%, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the country's Ministry of Health .

Protests inspired by the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada have also popped up in France and some groups online are discussing staging similar protests in the US .

The protest in Canada began when truckers drove across the country and arrived in Ottawa at the end of January to protest vaccine mandates for truckers who cross the US-Canada border. The protest, which is still ongoing, has since evolved to include opposition to other public health measures.

As of Saturday, police were in a standoff with protesters who were blocking a key bridge between the US and Canada.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: White House says bridge blockade supply chain risk as protesters dig in over mandates

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital. At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption...
PROTESTS
BigCountryHomepage

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truckers in the United States are getting ready to follow the lead of their Canadian counterparts and form a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. This after 50,000 Canadian truck drivers formed a 45 mile convoy to Ottawa this week to protest the government’s vaccine mandate. The […]
EL PASO, TX
theloadstar.com

US truckers cheer as 'jab law' is quashed, but Canadian protest convoy rolls on

US truckers are celebrating after the US Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) cancelled a mandate for companies with 100+ employees to vaccinate their workforce. Meanwhile, across the border, a convoy of truckers opposed to cross-border vaccine rules is rolling towards a protest at the Canadian parliament building in Ottawa.
ADVOCACY
Esquire

All-American Hell Is Breaking Out in Canada

A familiar sort of American hell is breaking out in Canada. Last week, a group of truckers banded together to protest COVID-19 measures, including compulsory quarantine upon return for any unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive into the United States. (Thanks, Tucker. I never lived in a plague ship before.) From the BBC:
ADVOCACY
buzzfeednews.com

GoFundMe Says The Viral Campaign For Canada’s Trucker Protest Hasn’t Violated Its Rules Even Though It Sure Seems Like It Does

GoFundMe says a fundraiser that’s collected millions of dollars for vaccine mandate protesters is “still compliant” with its terms of service despite vowing to remove campaigns that contribute to vaccine misinformation, support travel to political events where there’s a risk of violence, or otherwise violate its rules.
PROTESTS
