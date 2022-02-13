ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Tall City Meat Market is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for a limited time

By CBS7 Staff
cbs7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day holiday. The market says the idea started two years ago as a...

www.cbs7.com

