Wojtusik hat trick paces Bighorns past Cobras

MARS HILL, N.C. - Coker University women's basketball rolled past Mars Hill in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday (Feb. 12) by a score of 75-64. Saquita Joyner paced the Cobras with 14 points in the game, while Ahlea Myers added 12 points and Hope Richardson also contributed 11 points in the game. Nine other Cobras scored in the game. Coker out-rebounded Mars Hill 41-30 in the game, led by seven boards from Richardson. Joyner also pulled down six rebounds in the game, while Abigail Keesling also grabbed five rebounds in the game. Nine other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Dasia Lambert dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while four others helped on Coker buckets in the game. Richardson, Ashauntee Nelson and Valicia Demeritte each registered one steal in the game, while Nelson and Lambert each posted one block in the game.

MARS HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO