Wojtusik hat trick paces Bighorns past Cobras

 1 day ago

Harlan Wojtusik scored all three of his goals in the second period Saturday night, and the first-place Helena Bighorns skated to a 5-2 NA3HL Frontier Division win over the Butte Cobras at the Butte...

