PFB’s Best Photos from Bout at the Ballpark

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Oklahoma State wrestling team fell to No. 2 Iowa, 23-9, Saturday night in the "Bout at the Ballpark" at Globe Life Field. The historic event matched international competition with collegiate competition for the first time, as the senior men and women of Team USA took on teams of international all-stars before the Cowboys faced the Hawkeyes. It also marked just the second time a collegiate wrestling dual has been hosted in Major League Baseball ballpark, as Globe Life Field is home to the MLB's Texas Rangers.
Comments / 0