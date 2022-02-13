ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

PFB’s Best Photos from Bout at the Ballpark

By Marshall Scott
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — The Oklahoma State wrestling team took on...

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Go 2-0 in Final Day of Kajikawa Classic

The Cowgirls picked up a pair of wins in Arizona on Saturday to end their first nonconference event of the season at 4-1. Oklahoma State topped Cal Baptist 3-1 and Missouri State 5-1 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona. Here are recaps of each game. Oklahoma State 3, Cal Baptist...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thegazette.com

Iowa, Oklahoma State continue outside-the-box efforts to grow wrestling with Bout at the Ballpark

Michael Kemerer had been on the University of Iowa campus for a couple of months when he experienced Grapple on the Gridiron. He recalled the excitement around the event, how everything, like the weather, fell into place and the workouts to prepare for that opener against rival Oklahoma State in Kinnick Stadium that drew a record crowd of 42,287 on Nov. 14, 2015.
ARLINGTON, TX
ocolly.com

Rout at the Ballpark: Iowa demolishes OSU in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — If he wanted to win, Trevor Mastrogiovanni had to score. With seconds left, his bout-winning takedown was the difference. Mastrogiovanni’s performance and desire to win was an anomaly among his teammates. Iowa defeated Oklahoma State 23-9 in the Bout at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. No. 12 OSU won three bouts against No. 2 Iowa and lacked urgency in doing so.
ARLINGTON, TX
Daily Iowan

Opinion | “Bout at the Ballpark” was inaccessible for casual wrestling fans

REV Entertainment’s “Bout at the Ballpark” had a chance to be one of the biggest wrestling events of the year, bar none. With the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Freestyle National teams and Iowa and Oklahoma State men’s wrestling programs all competing under one roof, the bonanza had plenty of intrigue. Not to mention the event was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — home to the MLB’s Texas Rangers.
MLB
flowrestling.org

Gable's Send-Off & Bout At The Ballpark Headline Week 15 Round-Up

The past week of college wrestling had some of the biggest dual meets and individual matchups of the season. Take a look below at a breakdown of the biggest stories from the last week in NCAA Division 1 college wrestling. The Bout At The Ballpark Took Center Stage. In a...
ARLINGTON, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: No. 5 Cowgirls Top No. 21 Arizona State in Season Opener

Love it! Sure wish ESPN or other sports network would show more softball games. I think they need to move the mound back a foot, the pitchers are just so dang dominant and we’re asking the ladies to hit what’s equivalent to 90+ mph fastballs w/ even deadlier off-speed stuff. But I’m most impressed with the defense, the girls are amazing what they do at many times during a game.
SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Fall to Duke, Walk Off against Utah

The Cowgirls hit a bit of an early season speed bump Friday, but some clutch hitting from Chyenne Factor saved them from an early losing streak. Oklahoma State played twice Friday at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona, falling to No. 18 Duke 4-0 before beating Utah in walk-off fashion 4-3. The Cowgirls close the event Saturday with games against Cal Baptist and Missouri State.
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Fall to Hawkeyes at Bout at the Ballpark

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Oklahoma State wrestling team fell to No. 2 Iowa, 23-9, Saturday night in the "Bout at the Ballpark" at Globe Life Field. The historic event matched international competition with collegiate competition for the first time, as the senior men and women of Team USA took on teams of international all-stars before the Cowboys faced the Hawkeyes. It also marked just the second time a collegiate wrestling dual has been hosted in Major League Baseball ballpark, as Globe Life Field is home to the MLB's Texas Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Instacap: Aggressive Cowboys Bully Mountaineers 81-58

When the Cowboys are on the offensive, they’re a touch matchup for anybody. They brought it to the Mountaineers on both sides of the court for most of the second half. Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia 81-58 to move to 12-12 on the season and 5-7 in the Big 12. It marks the eighth loss for the Mountaineers in their last nine outings. They who fall to 14-10 and 3-8 in league play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and West Virginia

Record 11-12 14-9 Points Per Game 69.3 68.5. These teams met in Morgantown on Jan. 11, where the Cowboys had a rough go of it. The Mountaineers won that game 70-60 after going 21-for-22 from the foul line. It was a big day for WVU sophomore Jalen Bridges, who scored 22 points to go with his five rebounds and three blocks. The Pokes also had little answer for Gabe Osabuohien, who scored 12 points and had eight rebounds in just 18 minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
teamusa.org

No. 2 Iowa wins seven bouts to beat No. 12 Oklahoma State, 23-9 at Bout at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas - You really don’t need to hype the big match between Iowa and Oklahoma State in wrestling. They are the winningest schools in wrestling history with 58 NCAA team titles between them (OSU with 34 and Iowa with 24). They are meeting for the 55th time, so they absolutely do not avoid each other, rather look forward to the challenge on a regular basis.
ARLINGTON, TX
Omaha.com

Shatel: Beer at Nebraska sporting events? Husker fans can handle it

Over the years it’s been my observation that the difference between Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney extended to Nebraskans. Many of them aspire to be like Osborne. But the reality is they are more like Devaney. They like to work hard. And play hard. That’s why I believe the...
OMAHA, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Video: Mike Boynton Previews West Virginia

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU coach Mike Boynton met with the media after his team’s Thursday practice to preview the matchup. Here is what he said.
STILLWATER, OK

