PFB’s Best Photos from Bout at the Ballpark

When the Cowboys are on the offensive, they’re a touch matchup for anybody. They brought it to the Mountaineers on both sides of the court for most of the second half. Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia 81-58 to move to 12-12 on the season and 5-7 in the Big 12. It marks the eighth loss for the Mountaineers in their last nine outings. They who fall to 14-10 and 3-8 in league play.

