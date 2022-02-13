Glassboro over Salem - Boys basketball recap

No junior sensation D.J. Wagner. No 7-footer in Aaron Bradshaw. For top-ranked Camden, no problem. A team that has thrived with Wagner and Bradshaw in the starting lineup, the Panthers didn’t skip a beat without two of their top players. They certainly would have loved having them, but there proved to be more than enough firepower to get the job done once again.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO